76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Leads bench in scoring
Luwawu-Cabarrot gathered nine points (4-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt), three rebounds and one block through 25 minutes Wednesday against the Lakers.
Despite missing five shots from behind the arc Wednesday, Luwawu-Cabarrot played a season-high 25 minutes. He's averaging 6.8 points and 1.2 rebounds across 16.0 minutes this season and will likely remain towards the end of the rotation since he's stuck in the middle of the depth chart.
More News
-
76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Available to play Monday•
-
76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Listed as probable for Monday•
-
76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Out Wednesday and Friday•
-
76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Remains limited Monday•
-
76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Still being held out of 5-on-5•
-
76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Limited at practice Thursday•
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...