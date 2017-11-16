76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Leads bench in scoring

Luwawu-Cabarrot gathered nine points (4-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt), three rebounds and one block through 25 minutes Wednesday against the Lakers.

Despite missing five shots from behind the arc Wednesday, Luwawu-Cabarrot played a season-high 25 minutes. He's averaging 6.8 points and 1.2 rebounds across 16.0 minutes this season and will likely remain towards the end of the rotation since he's stuck in the middle of the depth chart.