76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Limited at practice Thursday
Luwawu-Cabarrot took part in portions of Thursday's practice, but was held out of five-on-five drills, Jessica Camerato of CSN Philadelphia reports.
Luwawu-Cabarrot is currently dealing with right knee patellar tendinitis, which is an injury that typically lingers throughout the season. The Sixers will likely keep him limited at times throughout training camp to ease up on his workload, so Thursday's session may not be the last time he's held out of certain drills. That said, there doesn't appear to be any concern over his availability for the regular-season opener, though it will be a situation to monitor until then. Luwau-Cabarrot should operate as one of the top wing reserves off the bench.
More News
-
76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Battling tendinitis in knee•
-
76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Sitting out Eurobasket•
-
76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Available for Tuesday's game•
-
76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Leaves Saturday's game•
-
76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Out Thursday for rest•
-
76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Scores career-high 24 points in Monday's loss•
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...
-
Small forward: Durant, LeBron still rule
There's plenty of elite talent at the small forward position, and you want to make sure you...