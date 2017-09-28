76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Limited at practice Thursday

Luwawu-Cabarrot took part in portions of Thursday's practice, but was held out of five-on-five drills, Jessica Camerato of CSN Philadelphia reports.

Luwawu-Cabarrot is currently dealing with right knee patellar tendinitis, which is an injury that typically lingers throughout the season. The Sixers will likely keep him limited at times throughout training camp to ease up on his workload, so Thursday's session may not be the last time he's held out of certain drills. That said, there doesn't appear to be any concern over his availability for the regular-season opener, though it will be a situation to monitor until then. Luwau-Cabarrot should operate as one of the top wing reserves off the bench.