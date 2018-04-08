76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Listed as out Sunday
Luwawu-Cabarrot (knee) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Mavericks.
Luwawu-Cabarrot has been sidelined nearly a month now and there' no clear return date in sight. It appears he'll likely miss the rest of the regular season and it wouldn't be surprising if he remained out through at least the start of postseason play as well.
