76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Listed as out Sunday

Luwawu-Cabarrot (knee) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Hornets.

Luwawu-Cabarrot continues to nurse right knee patellar tendinitis, which is typically an injury that needs a lot of rest in order to recover. For that reason, Luwawu-Cabarrot hasn't been given a concrete timetable for a return, which means he'll continue to be evaluated on game-to-game basis moving forward. His next shot for a potential return comes on Tuesday against the Nets.