76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Listed as probable for Monday

Luwawu-Cabarrot (knee) participated fully in Sunday's practice and is considered probable for Monday's preseason matchup with the Celtics, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Coach Brett Brown has rested Luwawu-Cabarrot up until this point in the preseason, as he's dealing with right knee patellar tendinitis, which is an injury that often lingers throughout the season. That said, he still wants to at least get some reps during the preseason to shake off the rust, so look for him to get back into the action on Monday against the Celtics. Luwawu-Cabarrot will still likely see some restrictions on his playing time.