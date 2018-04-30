76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: No longer listed on injury report

Luwawu-Cabarrot (knee) is no longer listed on the injury report for Game 1 of the semifinals against the Celtics.

Luwawu-Cabarrot sat out the final 17 games of the regular season with a knee injury and has yet to see the floor in the playoffs as well. However, it appears that's simply due to the fact that he's out of the rotation entirely, rather than the injury continuing to linger. Despite being healthy, Luwawu-Cabarrot is a non-factor for those playing postseason DFS contests and season-long leagues.