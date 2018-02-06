76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Not on injury report Tuesday

Luwawu-Cabarrot (illness) is not listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Wizards, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Luwawu-Cabarrot has missed the past two contests while nursing an illness, but is apparently feeling good enough to take the floor Tuesday. With most of the team's backcourt healthy, it seems unlikely he'll eclipse his season average of 17.2 minutes per game, which has been brought up in part due to various absences on the team. In those minutes, he's averaged 6.5 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists.