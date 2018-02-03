Play

76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Out again Saturday

Luwawu-Cabarrot (illness) will remain out Saturday against Indiana.

While the Sixers haven't issued an update on Luwawu-Cabarrot's status, he's listed as "out" on the team's game notes, which also indicate that he didn't make the trip to Indianapolis. As such, expect Justin Anderson and Jerryd Bayless to pick up a few extra minutes off the bench.

