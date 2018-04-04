76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Out again Wednesday
Luwawu-Cabarrot (knee) is out for Wednesday's tilt against the Pistons, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Luwawu-Cabarrot will miss a 13th straight tilt as he continues to work his way back from knee tendinitis. His next chance to lace up arrives Friday against Cleveland.
