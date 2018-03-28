76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Out again Wednesday

Luwawu-Cabarrot (knee) will be sidelined for Wednesday's tilt against the Knicks, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Luwawu-Cabarrot will miss a ninth straight game as he continues to battle knee tendinitis, which has plagued him in the second half of the season. His next chance to take the floor will come Friday against the Hawks.

