76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Out for Game 2
Luwawu-Cabarrot (knee) has been ruled out for Game 2 against the Heat on Monday, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
The Sixers continue to remain mum on Luwawu-Cabarrot's recovery and at this point, it's unclear if he'll be available at any point during the playoffs. If he does end up getting cleared at some point, Luwawu-Cabarrot still likely wouldn't be in the rotation, so he's not someone to monitor for fantasy purposes. He'll have an additional four days of rest prior to Game 3 on Thursday.
