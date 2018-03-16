76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Out Friday

Luwawu-Cabarrot (knee) is out for Friday's contest against Brooklyn, Derek Bodner of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Luwawu-Cabarrot's knee tendinitis has flared up, preventing him from taking the floor Friday. That said, he hasn't played double-digit minutes since early February, so his absence should affect the team much.

