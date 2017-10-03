76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Out Wednesday and Friday
Luwawu-Cabarrot, who participated in half-court five-on-five scrimmaging during Tuesday's practice, will not play during Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies or Friday's game against the Celtics, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
While it appears Luwawu-Cabarrot is making progress in his recovery, the team won't risk injuring him further during the team's first two preseason affairs. Justin Anderson and Furkan Korkmaz could be two beneficiaries of his absence.
