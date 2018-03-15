76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Questionable for Thursday
Luwawu-Cabarrot (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Knicks.
Luwawu-Cabarrot has been dealing with some tendinitis in his right knee, which forced him to sit out Tuesday's contest against the Pacers. He's once again being listed on the injury report ahead of Thursday's contest, so there's a chance he's held out a second straight game. That said, Luwawu-Cabarrot has fallen out of the rotation of late and has logged single-digit minutes in every game he's played since mid-February, so another absence wouldn't have a huge impact on the regular rotation.
More News
-
76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Questionable Tuesday with knee tendinitis•
-
76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Grabs one board in Monday's win•
-
76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Not on injury report Tuesday•
-
76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Out again Saturday•
-
76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Ruled out Friday vs. Heat•
-
76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Questionable with stomach issue•
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...