76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Questionable for Thursday

Luwawu-Cabarrot (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Knicks.

Luwawu-Cabarrot has been dealing with some tendinitis in his right knee, which forced him to sit out Tuesday's contest against the Pacers. He's once again being listed on the injury report ahead of Thursday's contest, so there's a chance he's held out a second straight game. That said, Luwawu-Cabarrot has fallen out of the rotation of late and has logged single-digit minutes in every game he's played since mid-February, so another absence wouldn't have a huge impact on the regular rotation.