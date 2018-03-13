76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Questionable Tuesday with knee tendinitis

Luwawu-Cabarrot is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Pacers due to right knee tendinitis, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

This is the first word of Luwawu-Cabarrot dealing with a sore knee, which could have stemmed from Sunday's game against the Nets. That said, he's only seen spot run over the past month, so his potential absence likely doesn't mean much for the Sixers' rotation.