76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Questionable with stomach issue

Luwawu-Cabarrot is considered questionable for Friday's game against the Heat due to a stomach issue, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Sixers will wait until closer to game-time to issue a more concrete update on Luwawu-Cabarrot's status, but even if he is cleared to play, he'll likely be less than 100 percent. The second-year wing saw his playing time reduced to 11 minutes in Wednesday's game against the Nets, due in large part to the return of J.J. Redick from injury. That trend will likely continue, especially as Jerryd Bayless (wrist) is integrated back into the rotation.