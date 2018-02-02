76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Questionable with stomach issue
Luwawu-Cabarrot is considered questionable for Friday's game against the Heat due to a stomach issue, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The Sixers will wait until closer to game-time to issue a more concrete update on Luwawu-Cabarrot's status, but even if he is cleared to play, he'll likely be less than 100 percent. The second-year wing saw his playing time reduced to 11 minutes in Wednesday's game against the Nets, due in large part to the return of J.J. Redick from injury. That trend will likely continue, especially as Jerryd Bayless (wrist) is integrated back into the rotation.
More News
-
76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Heading back to bench Wednesday•
-
76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Struggles with starters Sunday•
-
76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Drops in six treys versus Grizzlies•
-
76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Will start Saturday vs. Milwaukee•
-
76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Drops 13 points Friday•
-
76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Starting at small forward Sunday•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...