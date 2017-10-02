76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Remains limited Monday

Luwawu-Cabarrot (knee) remained limited at Monday's practice, Jessica Camerato of CSN Philadelphia reports.

The second-year wing continues to nurse tendinitis in his right knee, an issue that's plagued him since EuroBasket camp over the summer. Luwawu-Cabarrot was held out of the team's scrimmage Sunday, and at this point, considering he's still yet to participate in full-court 5-on-5 work, he appears unlikely to play in Wednesday's preseason opener against Memphis.