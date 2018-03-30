76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Remains out Friday
Luwawu-Cabarrot (knee) will remain out Friday against Atlanta, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Luwawu hasn't played since Mar. 11, and the team hasn't provided much in the way of an update on the tendinitis in his knee. He'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis, but Luwawu-Cabarrot is highly unlikely to make a tangible fantasy impact before the end of the regular season.
