76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Ruled out Friday vs. Heat
Luwawu-Cabarrot (illness) won't play in Friday's game against Miami, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Luwawu-Cabarrot has gastroenteritis that lead to his questionable status in the lead up to Friday's tilt. He saw just 11 minutes on Wednesday and was likely to see his time reduced if he were able to play due to the return of J.J. Redick. Redick will likely see a slight uptick in minutes with Luwawu-Cabarrot out. Luwawu-Cabarrot's status for Saturday's game against the Pacers remains unclear.
