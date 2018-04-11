76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Sidelined for season finale
Luwawu-Cabarrot (knee) is listed as out for Wednesday's season finale against the Bucks.
Luwawu-Cabarrot finishes the 2017-18 campaign missing the final month of the season due to a knee injury. While the 22-year-old wing was apart of the regular rotation early on in the season, he appeared to fall out in the second half, averaging just 7.0 minutes over the final nine games he played in. While Luwawu-Cabarrot will be back with the Sixers heading into the 2018-19 season, the Sixers young core is still pretty much intact, so he'll likely have a tough time generating a much larger role in his third season.
