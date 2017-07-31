76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Sitting out Eurobasket

Luwawu-Cabarrot will not participate in Eurobasket due to a knee injury sustained during pre-tournament training camp, Sportando reports.

Sportando reports that Luwawu-Cabarrot is simply battling inflammation in his patellar tendon, so the decision to sit out Eurobasket is likely precautionary. The 22-year-old appeared in 69 games as a rookie last season, averaging 6.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists in just over 17 minutes per game.

