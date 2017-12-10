76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Starting at small forward Sunday

Luwawu-Cabarrot will start at small forward for Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Sixers are set to be without Robert Covington over the next two outings because of a back injury, so Luwawu-Cabarrot will likely be spending multiple games in the top unit. He's averaged only 16.6 minutes per game so far this season, but should be able to climb into the mid-to-upper 20s while drawing the start. With a temporary uptick in value, Luwawu-Cabarrot could be a cheap punt-play option for Sunday's DFS slate.