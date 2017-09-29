76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Still being held out of 5-on-5
Luwawu-Cabarrot (knee) was again limited at practice Friday, Jessica Camerato of CSN Philadelphia reports.
While the swingman was able to participate in most of Monday's session, he was held out of live, 5-on-5 drills as he continues to work back from tendinitis in his right knee. The issue has plagued Luwawu-Cabarrot for more than a month, so expect the Sixers to continue to bring him along slowly as camp progresses.
