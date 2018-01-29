76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Struggles with starters Sunday
Luwawu-Cabarrot collected six points (2-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt), five assists, three rebounds and one block across 33 minutes in Sunday's 122-112 loss to the Thunder.
With J.J. Redick missing his sixth game in a row with a leg injury, Luwawu-Cabarrot has seen ample run over the past few contests. However, he struggled to score Sunday night as it was his first game over his recent hot streak where he failed to reach double-digit points. It's likely just a rough night for the solid offensive shooting guard, but he will have to shake off the bad outing quickly as the team has another game Monday against the Bucks.
