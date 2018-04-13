76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Will miss Game 1

Luwawu-Cabarrot (knee) is listed as out for Game 1 against the Heat on Saturday.

Luwawu-Cabarrot hasn't played since March 11 while dealing with tendinitis in his knee. Even if he regains his health in time for Game 2 on Monday, he likely wouldn't be in store for many minutes off the bench as the Sixers tighten up their rotation in the playoffs.