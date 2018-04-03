76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Will remain out Tuesday
Luwawu-Cabarrot (knee) is listed as out for Tuesday's matchup with the Nets.
Luwawu-Cabarrot is still working through a case of tendinitis in his right knee and is slated to miss a 12th straight game as a result. However, Luwawu-Cabarrot had essentially fallen out of the rotation prior to going down with the injury, so once again, his absence shouldn't have much of an impact on the regular rotation.
