76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Will remain out Tuesday

Luwawu-Cabarrot (knee) is listed as out for Tuesday's matchup with the Nets.

Luwawu-Cabarrot is still working through a case of tendinitis in his right knee and is slated to miss a 12th straight game as a result. However, Luwawu-Cabarrot had essentially fallen out of the rotation prior to going down with the injury, so once again, his absence shouldn't have much of an impact on the regular rotation.