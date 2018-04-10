76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Will remain out vs. Hawks

Luwawu-Cabarrot (knee) will remain out for Tuesday's game against the Hawks.

Luwawu-Cabarrot will be missing a 16th game in a row and is unlikely to return ahead of Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Bucks. The Sixers also have yet to comment on his availability for the playoffs, though the second-year forward had already fallen out of the rotation prior to getting injured.

