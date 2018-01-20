76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Will start Saturday vs. Milwaukee

Luwawu-Cabarrot, due to J.J. Redick (leg) and Jerryd Bayless (wrist) being sidelined, will draw the start at shooting guard for Saturday's game against the Bucks, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Luwawu-Cabarrot has had a solid rotational role with the 76ers this season, averaging 5.8 points across 15.3 minutes per game. That should see a boost Saturday, considering the absences of both Redick and Bayless. In the six games this season that Luwawu-Cabarrot has seen at least 24 minutes, he's averaged 8.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Last season, in 10 games where he saw between 30 and 39 minutes, he posted 14.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 steals per contest. It is worth noting, however, that the 76ers have more offensive weapons this season, so he may not be relied upon as much as he was last year, even if he sees 30-plus minutes of run. Either way, he could make for an intriguing DFS flier.