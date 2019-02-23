Harris finished with 20 points (8-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, an assist and a block in 35 minutes Saturday against Portland.

Harris reached 20 points for the third-straight game, and has hit 25 of his past 43 shots from the floor. He appears to be finding his groove as a member of the 76ers offense and is averaging 19.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 33.6 minutes during his six game tenure with Philadelphia.