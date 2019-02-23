76ers' Tobias Harris: 20 points in loss
Harris finished with 20 points (8-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, an assist and a block in 35 minutes Saturday against Portland.
Harris reached 20 points for the third-straight game, and has hit 25 of his past 43 shots from the floor. He appears to be finding his groove as a member of the 76ers offense and is averaging 19.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 33.6 minutes during his six game tenure with Philadelphia.
More News
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Double-doubles in victory•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Strong shooting against Knicks•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Scores 22 points in Sunday's win•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Solid Philadelphia debut•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Available to play Friday•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Dealt to Philadelphia•
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...