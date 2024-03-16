Harris (ankle) didn't participate in shootaround ahead of Saturday's game versus the Hornets, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.
Harris is officially listed as questionable for Saturday's contest due to a right ankle sprain. However, Harris' absence from shootaround is a bad sign of his availability against Charlotte.
