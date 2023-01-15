Harris (knee) will not take the floor for Saturday's game against the Jazz, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Harris was handed a questionable tag due to knee soreness and will ultimately sit out Saturday's tilt. Considering the contest is the first leg of a back-to-back set, fantasy managers should expect Harris to be back for Sunday's game against the Lakers. In his absence, Matisse Thybulle is the favorite to enter the starting five, while Danuel House and Furkan Korkmaz could see expanded roles