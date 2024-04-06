Harris (knee) participated in shootaround ahead of Saturday's game versus the Grizzlies, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Harris is officially listed as questionable for Saturday's contest due to a bruised right knee. However, the veteran forward's participation in shootaround is a good sign of his availability against Memphis.
