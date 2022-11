Harris accumulated 24 points (10-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist over 36 minutes during Monday's 104-101 win over the Hawks.

Harris has been playing at a high level over the last week or so, putting up 20-plus points in four of his last five contests. He's been stuffing the stat sheet on a nightly basis over that brief stretch, averaging 23.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 34.4 minutes.