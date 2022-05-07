Harris had nine points (4-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 39 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 99-79 victory over the Heat.

After scoring 48 points through the first two games of the series, Harris struggled with his shot in Game 3. However, he made up for his poor shooting by dishing out a playoff-high eight assists and added 10 rebounds for the fifth time through his first nine postseason games this season. While the 76ers were able to get the win Friday, they'll need Harris at his best in Game 4 if they hope to avoid returning to Miami facing elimination.