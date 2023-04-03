Harris closed Sunday's 117-104 loss to Milwaukee with six points (3-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 28 minutes.

Harris returned from an illness and tallied a poor result despite 28 minutes on the court in a starting role. Sunday marked his first single-digit scoring total since his seven-point result against Cleveland two weeks ago. The veteran may have temporarily lost a step as a result of the illness, but his line should stabilize after Sunday's lackluster showing.