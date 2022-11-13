Harris recorded 21 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Saturday's 121-109 victory over the Hawks.
Harris scored at least 20 points for the third time in his last four games, continuing what has been a strong start to the season. He is currently the 24th ranked player in standard formats, a rank that is inflated by a career-high 1.7 steals per game. While he is clearly a must-roster player, his defensive production is almost certainly going to regress at some point, making this a nice sell-high opportunity.
