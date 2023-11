Harris produced 18 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Monday's 146-128 win over Washington.

Posting his second consecutive 18-point game and exceeding 15 points in all six of Philadelphia's contests thus far, Harris' scoring consistency as the 76ers' third option is fully on display. His efficiency has been off the charts this season, shooting 63.2/40.0/85.7 in 36.0 minutes per game.