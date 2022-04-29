Harris provided 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Thursday's 132-97 victory over the Raptors.

After failing to produce double-digit rebounds in Game 5, Harris went right back to attacking the glass in the 76ers' series-clinching win. The veteran forward averaged 17.8 points, 9.5 boards, 2.8 assists, 2.2 threes and 1.2 blocks in the first round with four double-doubles in six games, giving him significant momentum heading into a second-round series against the Heat beginning Monday in Miami.