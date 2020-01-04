76ers' Tobias Harris: Another solid scoring effort
Harris had 24 points (8-18 FG, 2-4 3PT, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block in 41 minutes during Friday's 118-108 loss at Houston.
Harris has topped the 20-point mark in four of his last six games, and he continues to be one of Philadelphia's main scoring threats this season since he is averaging 19.5 points per contest. He's posting similar numbers to what he did last season, and he should remain a reliable scoring threat ahead of Monday's game against the Thunder.
