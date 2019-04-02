Harris tallied 25 points (10-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block in 34 minutes Monday in the 76ers' 122-102 loss to the Mavericks.

After a six-point outing March 28 against the Nets, Harris has bounced back nicely with a pair of 25-point showings in both of the 76ers' last two contests. It's perhaps no coincidence that superstar center Joel Embiid (rest) has sat out both of those contests, affording Harris and the team's other key players a bump in usage. Embiid is slated to sit out at least one more contest Wednesday in Atlanta, so Harris should again represent a quality DFS play in that contest.