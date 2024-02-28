Harris posted 13 points (5-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and two rebounds over 29 minutes during Tuesday's 117-99 loss to the Celtics.

Harris has failed to perform adequately in recent weeks, and even though many fantasy managers expected him to experience an uptick in his scoring figures, the reality has been the opposite. The veteran has failed to score more than 15 points in each of his last five appearances, a span in which he's also shooting a mere 31.3 percent from the field and 23.5 percent from beyond the arc.