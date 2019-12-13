Harris supplied 23 points (10-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's 115-109 win over the Celtics.

Harris finished with a season high in assists while recording a pair of rejections for the ninth time through 26 appearances. He has also poured in at least 20 points in six of the last seven games, establishing himself as the team's second-best scoring option behind star center Joel Embiid.