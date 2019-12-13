76ers' Tobias Harris: Another superb showing
Harris supplied 23 points (10-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's 115-109 win over the Celtics.
Harris finished with a season high in assists while recording a pair of rejections for the ninth time through 26 appearances. He has also poured in at least 20 points in six of the last seven games, establishing himself as the team's second-best scoring option behind star center Joel Embiid.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.