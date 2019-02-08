Harris will be available to make his 76ers debut in Friday's game against the Nuggets, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Harris will waste no time after being traded to the 76ers on Wednesday and is expected to be immediately placed in the starting power forward role. Now, given the talent Harris will be surrounded by compared to his situation in Los Angeles, it's only natural that he will see a slight decline in usage and resulting production when playing with the other starters. But he is another dangerous offensive weapon for this young and rising 76ers team, as Harris was averaging a career-high 20.9 points per game before being dealt.