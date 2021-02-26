Harris' (knee) MRI returned free of structural damage and confirmed a contusion, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Harris suffered the injury during Thursday's game against the Mavericks. In good news for him and the 76ers, he's avoided any structural damage, though a knee bruise isn't necessarily a quick recovery. Philadelphia's next game is Saturday against the Cavaliers, and Harris should tentatively be considered questionable for that game, but it would not be a surprise if he sat out. If Harris misses time, Mike Scott, Tyrese Maxey and Shake Milton are all candidates to see expanded roles.