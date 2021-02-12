Harris had 17 points (4-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 9-9 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one block Thursday in a 118-114 loss at Portland.

Harris was fine across three quarters, but an 0-for-4 shooting performance in the fourth cemented a bad shooting night for him. These performances have been relatively uncommon from Harris, who has been hitting his stride as the Sixers' second scoring option. Harris will look to bounce back Saturday against the Suns, who have alternated starters at the power forward position.