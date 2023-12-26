Harris finished with 27 points (10-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal over 42 minutes in Monday's 119-113 loss to Miami.

Harris led all 76ers in scoring and assists with a team-high-tying rebound total in an all-around showing on Christmas Day. Harris has tallied 25 or more points in three games this year, including in two straight contests. He has posted at least five rebounds and five assists in three outings for Philadelphia.