Harris is questionable for Saturday's game against Brooklyn due to an illness, Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Harris had a two-game absence due to illness Jan. 25 and 27, but his workload has returned to typical production since, with Harris booming for 54 points across 77 minutes in the 76ers' last two games. His absence would be a substantial blow to a Philadelphia squad leaning heavily on Tyrese Maxey with Joel Embiid (knee) and De'Anthony Melton (back) out.