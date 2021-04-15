Harris was held out for the closing minutes of Wednesday's win over the Nets due to a knee issue, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports.

The 28-year-old was apparently 50-50 to play Wednesday despite being absent from the injury report, but he was still plenty effective with 26 points (11-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 34 minutes. Harris should be considered day-to-day and will have one day to rest up before Friday's matchup with the Clippers.