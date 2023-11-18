Harris racked up 29 points (12-20 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Friday's 126-116 win over the Hawks.

Harris notched a season-high mark in scoring and recorded his second double-double of the campaign, so it's safe to say this was his best performance by a wide margin. Harris has settled as the third-best option on offense behind Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, and he has been playing well of late after scoring 20 or more points in three of his last five contests.