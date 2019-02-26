Harris totaled 29 points (10-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in 39 minutes during Monday's 111-110 victory over the Pelicans.

Harris had his best game as a member of the 76ers in Monday's victory, coming away with 29 points and 10 rebounds. He has now scored at least 20 points in each of his last four games while also contributing rebounds, blocks, and three-pointers with regularity. His outlook is somewhat capped given the talent around him but his most recent efforts demonstrate his ability to play next to anyone and still put up big numbers.